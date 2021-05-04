Next step for Alotau

Alotau MP Charles Abel stated in a social media post on Monday that the town has been under threat for eight years.

Abel believes the attack on police was a highly organised one, because of the amount of damage done to business houses and the water police barracks.

The MP said he had called for a State Of Emergency because the attack was an attack on people of the province, and the country as well.

Abel said the Commissioner of Police as sent 30 extra police personnel for additional manpower.

He emphasised that tough decisions have to be made.

The MP said the PLOC will work with the Commissioner and the Provincial Police Commander to ensure common sense prevails.

He asked for the people’s cooperation and support to local police, so that life can return to normal.