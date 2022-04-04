Newcrest Lights Up Cheshire

The Genset will ease electricity woes for the establishment during black outs in the city.

CDS provides crucial services to people living with special needs, both within Port Moresby and surrounding communities.

CDS General Manager Bernard Ayieko expressed gratitude for the donation, as it was crucial for Cheshire Homes to have a reliable source of electricity.

“Cheshire is an organization that operates like a hospital.

“The facility does not close down. We have carers who work on shift, day and night, meaning that at all times, day and night the power has to be on.

“This is the first time that Cheshire has received a brand new genset. It’s like you heard our cries because we have a lot of problems with power, going off and on,” he stated.

Newcrest Mining representative Borone Isana who officiated at the occasion, commended Cheshire DisAbility Services for continuing to provide such critical care to its residents and operating with limited resources.

“Newcrest is happy to support the Cheshire Disability Services with the donation of this generator, thank you again and congratulations to you and your team for the work you do here,” Mr Isana said.