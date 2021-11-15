New Zealand Assists PNG

The PNG Government formally requested humanitarian and medical support from partner governments to respond to the health crisis, with rising case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths due to the current Delta surge.

“We are deeply saddened by the increasing loss of lives in Papua New Guinea due to the pandemic,” Mr Sio said.

He said New Zealand remains committed to supporting its Pacific neighbours to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By working closely with our partners in the region, we can make a tangible contribution to COVID-19 resilience.”

A logistics component comprising two New Zealand Defence Force logisticians and a New Zealand Defence Force Environmental Health Officer will support the PNG National Control Centre in Port Moresby.

A clinical component comprising two doctors and three nurses from private company Respond Global, two Fire and Emergency New Zealand logisticians and a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade will be based in Bougainville to support the Bougainville Department of Health.

Since the first COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, New Zealand has provided over $14 million in COVID-19 related support to Papua New Guinea. This support has included personal protective equipment for health personnel, procurement of medical equipment for a new COVID-19 field hospital, supporting transportation of COVID-19 supplies to remote areas, and funding United Nations and non-government organisations’ response efforts.

Most of the team departed this morning on a New Zealand Defence Force aircraft and will be based in the country for a month.