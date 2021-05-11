New vice-ministers

The six are Member for Ijivitari, Richard Masere, Bougainville Regional Member, Peter Tsiamalili Jr, Member for Kokopo, Emil Tammur, Member for Rai Coast, Peter Sapia, Kairuku-Hiri MP, Peter Isoaimo, and Member for Angoram, Salio Waipo.

Isoaimo is now assisting the Treasurer as vice-minister, Tsiamalili Jr will assist the PM in Bougainville Affairs, Richard Masere will also be assisting the PM in the capacity of foreign investment, Salio Waipo for public service, Emil Tammur is National Planning and Peter Sapia is now the vice minister for mining and petroleum.

When announcing the roles the six would be carrying out, Prime Minister James Marape said all 11 slots for vice-ministers have now been filled following these appointments.

He added that these positions are already existing and funded for, and needed to be filled despite elections being around the corner.

PM Marape said the vice-ministers would help lessen the burden of the political heads of the larger ministries.

He added that as a former vice-minister who graduated onto becoming a minister and now prime minister, he was looking forward to providing support for the newly sworn-in members.