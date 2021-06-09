New Vehicles for Imbonggu

Local MP and Minister for Inter-Government Relations Pila Niningi presented them on Monday June 7.

He challenged government officers of the district to look after these resources well, saying they assist with human development work, and service accessibility.

Three vehicles were presented to the Imbonggu District Health Services and two were given to Police.

The vehicles, valued at K1.2 million, were purchased from K2 million funding allocated by the District Development Authority for its COVID-19 Program.

The vehicles will be used to carry out health service work and COVID-19-related programs; he asked that locals respect the vehicles and staff who will use the vehicles for this work.

Provincial Health Authority CEO, Dr Joseph Birisi and Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari thanked the DDA for the significant support.

Photo credit: Abdon Bumpu