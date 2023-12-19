New vehicle to cut down cost of hire

A presentation of one of the newly purchased vehicles was held on Saturday in Port Moresby as Members of the KDDA Board handed over keys to acting district finance manager, Helen Kavo.

Kavo, thanked the KDDA Board for capturing the vehicles in the DDA’s assets registry budget component for the operation of the finance team.

“Today marks the day for the end of external hire for KDDA administrative costs,” she said.

Member for Kikori and Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, Soroi Marepo Eoe in a statement made it clear that the two vehicles are assets of the KDDA Board.

He said the purchase of these vehicles was a Board decision made to help enhance the performance of these officers and most importantly cut down on high costs of vehicle hire.

“In the past the Board had incurred huge costs for vehicle hire in order for officers to perform their tasks. With these assets now acquired for administrative duties focus can now be given to look into other important areas of service delivery.”

Meantime, Eoe warned officers that as caretakers of these assets, care must be given and vehicles must be used for official duties.