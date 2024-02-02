New US Ambassador to PNG arrives

Ambassador Yastishock flew into the country early today to begin her service not only as the U.S Ambassador to PNG, but to the Solomon Islands and the Republic of Vanuatu.

She was nominated by President Joe Biden on July 11th, 2022, and confirmed by the U.S Senate on November 29th, 2023. Her swearing in ceremony took place early last month.

Outlining her goals as U.S Ambassador, she is looking forward to working with respective agency heads to fully strengthen U.S - PNG ties and promote partnership as being a representative of President Biden to PNG.

“As President Biden’s representative, my goal is to deepen our impact, broaden our engagement and build on our activities. That's what I came to do and that's what I hope we will do together. I can’t wait to get started”, said the U.S Ambassador.

Listening to the challenges, learning about peoples’ hopes and dreams and working to deliver promises on mutual prosperity as proposed by the respective governments, ambassador Yastishock emphasized on fostering collaborative efforts to tackle obstacles in the way.

“It’s all about people, about partnership, about prosperity. Really, it's about building deeper ways we can work together to solve local and global challenges,” said the U.S Ambassador.

The ties between U.S and PNG, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu dates to pre WWII and have been strengthened, refurbished and built on trust made jointly by all government leaders at the U.S Pacific Island Summit at the White House.

Acknowledging all history shared by the U.S and Pacific Islands, Ambassador Yastishock is excited to promote ties and relationships as she takes on the role of the U.S Ambassador

“I am excited that we continue to expand our Embassy in the Solomon Islands and identify ways to engage with the people.

“I am also thrilled that Peace Corps Volunteers will be back in Vanuatu this year and our plan to open a new embassy there continues.

“There’s just so much to look forward to as we strengthen our relationships in the region”, said U.S Ambassador Yastishock.