New university registers students

Amongst the 51 pioneer students are 14 young women.

Registration took place between the 22nd and the 28th of February and the inaugural academic year started on Tuesday the 2nd of March, 2021.

Out of respect for the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, the celebrations that had been planned to mark the Western Pacific University’s inaugural academic year launching were cancelled.

All pioneer students will undertake the Foundation Year program. This program is a compulsory course of study for students seeking entry to a Bachelor’s program.

The aim is to provide students with the foundational academic knowledge and skills required to successfully complete further study via online, blended and face-to-face delivery.

Students were selected through the National Online Application System (NOAS) set up by the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology. The selection system is available to Grade 12 students throughout Papua New Guinea.

Leading up to registration on campus, the WPU Administration communicated with students via their contact details that were attained from the students’ NOAS account. Initially, communications proved slightly challenging as some students were non-responsive through phone and/or email, whilst other students were in continuous communication until they arrived on campus.

The first cohort are a good representation of all four regions of the country, including one student from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

(Pictured are two pioneer female students of Western Pacific University; Pouna Egi [in maroon jumper] and Samantha Aiap. They are seated in the WPU student mess and look forward to studying at Western Pacific University)