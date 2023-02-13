New university outlines goals

Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Ludmilla Salonda, said under the research space, as a new university, their goal is to begin building WPU’s research capabilities.

“This will require establishing current research strengths of staff and leveraging these to achieve our outcome of staff active engagement in research,” said Dr Salonda.

“Specific activities will include developing a research policy, conducting research training workshops on writing research proposals and securing ethical clearance, publishing one or two papers in refereed journals and attend and where possible present at conferences or symposia.”

Under digital teaching and learning space, WPU will be building on from knowledge gained from various training opportunities in designing programmes for blended learning in 2022.

“Our goal in 2023 is to design all current and new programme units to the standards of blended learning. This will pivot us to delivering programmes online starting 2024.”

Within the service, engagement and outreach space, WPU will utilise knowledge capabilities in the service of communities, across divisions internally and reaching out to the community in the immediate vicinity of their physical campus at Ialibu.

“We also aim to reach out virtually to the broader national public. For instance, the International Business Management Department plans to conduce financial literacy workshops for the Ialibu community, and the content will eventually be made available online.”

Dr. Salonda also mentioned that WPU looks forward to introducing Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity in the 2024 academic year.

(Dr. Ludmilla Salonda, WPU Vice President for Academic Affairs)