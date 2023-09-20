New UAE ambassador welcomed

In his acceptance speech, Governor General Dadae conveyed the best wishes of His Majesty King Charles III, the Government, and the people of Papua New Guinea to President Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE.

Highlighting the existing strong bilateral relations established since 22 May 2017 between Papua New Guinea and the UAE, Governor General Dadae emphasized the mutual desire to enhance and strengthen these ties further.

He cited various areas of cooperation, including political, economic, social, humanitarian, cultural, and scientific collaborations that have the potential for growth.

Governor General Dadae acknowledged the UAE's commitment to deepening diplomatic relations and committed to finalizing three outstanding agreements initiated by Jamal Abdullah Alsuwaidi's predecessor, Dr. Mohamed Omar Abdullah Balfaqeeh.

He also expressed interest in exploring partnerships in Papua New Guinea's extractive industries sector and collaborating on clean energy solutions, especially in light of the imminent threat of climate change faced by the Pacific Islands.

“To conclude, let me assure you that the Government of Papua New Guinea stands ready to accord you the necessary support and assistance you may require during your tour of duty in promoting and developing PNG/UAE relations for the mutual benefit of all our countries and people,” said Sir Bob Dadae.

He added, “I hope that you will find your tour of duty to Papua New Guina, personally rewarding and fulfilling.”

This exchange marks a significant step toward fostering stronger diplomatic ties and cooperation between Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change.