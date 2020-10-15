New TVET initiative launched

The new skills initiative will expand support to TVET institutions in three locations, starting in Bougainville, the Western Highlands and Manus.

This follows a joint commitment made between Australia and Papua New Guinea in August through the Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership, signed during the virtual leaders’ summit between Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and James Marape.

The initiative was launched by Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Jon Philp, at the Bougainville Technical College in Tinputz.

“Skills development will be essential to PNG’s economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19,” the High Commissioner said.

“Continued access to education and skills is vital for livelihoods, human development and national advancement.

“Australia is committed to working with the Papua New Guinean Government to expand TVET training opportunities.”

High Commissioner Philp said both governments are working to ensure opportunities for TVET training are available to more Papua New Guineans, including women and disadvantaged groups.

“For PNG to become globally competitive, we must ensure that higher and technical education is equally accessible to all students and is of a quality and relevance to meet economic and local needs. This in turn will reduce the country’s dependence on skills workers from abroad,” said the Department of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology Secretary, Professor Father Jan Czuba.

Australia will provide PGK107 million over the next six years to support the Australia Pacific Technical Coalition to work with the three TVET colleges towards meeting local industry demand for skilled labour.

Improving TVET will enable more Papua New Guineans to grow local industries and take up opportunities offered by Australia’s Pacific Labour Mobility programs.

The program will be implemented through institutional partnerships, including with the Bougainville Technical College.

(From left: Theonila Roka Matbob, ABG Minister for Education and Member for Ioro Constituency, Australian High Commission Jon Philp, and ABG Acting Education Secretary, Mary Remi at the launch yesterday)