New TSC Morobe Rep

The newly-appointed teaching service advisor will be in charge of the over 1,000 teachers’ welfare in the province.

Mufuanuc Teka Zurete is the new teaching service advisor for Morobe Province.

He will act as an advisor to the provincial education board, along with Morobe provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui.

Tangui said he will be addressing concerns and issues in the province; a function that used to be performed by Teaching Services Commission at Waigani.

“Now they’re bringing the service closer to the people,” Tangui stated. “So instead of going to Moresby all the time, they can just come here and see Mr Zurete.

“Zurete will get advice from me.

“He’s my advisor, I’m going to depend on him to do the job as the (teachers’) employer.”

Prior to Zurete’s appointment, Tangui used to represent the Teaching Services Commission, the education minister and secretary, and Morobe administration.

With the filling in of the TSC representative role, Morobe’s education division has now set its sight on the recruitment of a new secondary school inspector to assist the provincial senior secondary school inspector, Gibson Dom, two Siassi inspectors and three other inspectors for the Huon Gulf district.

(Morobe provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, centre, introducing teaching service advisor, Mufuanuc Teka Zurete, seated, to Busu Secondary School principal, George Noble)