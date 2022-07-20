New truck for Park

The donated truck will especially assist Nature Park’s grounds and maintenance teams in its daily upkeep of the Park.

The Park’s Interim CEO, Kelsey Engle, expressed great thanks to the Management of Ela Motors PNG.

“We are truly grateful for this donation and thank Ela Motors for the wonderful support in helping our team maintain the Park through this donated truck,” said Kelsey.

Nature Park's missions are in line with Ela Motors Corporate Social Responsibility under Education, Environment and Safety. Ela Motors has been a continued supporter of the Port Moresby Nature Park since 2013 and continues to support this worthy cause by supporting its operations and educational programs.

Ela Motors PNG, Marketing Manager, Benjamin Niligur said, “Ela Motors believes in educating children about the environment and animals, and conservation for the future. By donating this Hino Dump truck, we support the park in enabling them to keep the park functioning.”