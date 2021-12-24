New Tribes staff robbed and shot at

Madang Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the New Tribes Missionary bus was shot at, at Furan Village by the robbers. They then took the expat into the bush, searched him and took his personal property. The robbers then ordered their victim to drive the bus back to town.

Rubiang said the Australian went straight to Jomba Police Station and reported the matter. His bus had five bullet holes in it as well.

“The Australian was travelling from Madang town to Kananam. His bus could not make it up the mountain because the road was slippery. While he was trying to climb the mountain, the armed men robbed him and then ordered him to travel back to town. He identified the guns used were two shotguns, one revolver pistol, one magnum pistol and a homemade gun,” said the Madang Police Commander.

Rubiang said police are investigating the matter.

Rubiang stressed that the section of the road heading towards Beon Correctional Institute has been a hotspot for criminal activities including hold ups and robbery; many of which have been reported to police.

He said earlier this year, an unhappy Furan community ordered PNG Water officers to put off the water supply to Madang town and ordered the Madang MP to take action on settlers living at Sisiak because Furan community have been victims of crime by the settlers.

One of the issues that contributes to the crime rate there is the bad road condition. There have been instances where prisoners being transported into town for court, have jumped off Correctional Services vehicles because the vehicles have to slow down to get through potholes.