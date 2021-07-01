New Travel Measures Set

PNG COVID-19 Pandemic Controller, David Manning by virtue of sections 9(a), 29, 36, and 42 of the National Pandemic Act 2020 and National Pandemic Measure 2, direct the following:

1. Any person who enters the country must reside at and remain in a place self-quarantined and segregated from other persons, for the period beginning on the day of arrival and ending at midnight on the 21st day after arrival into PNG.

Any person who enters PNG will be required to be tested for COVID-19 during their quarantine period on day I, day 7, and day 21. The conduct of these COVID19 tests will be at the expense of approved quarantine facility. If a person returns a positive test result while in quarantine, they must remain quarantined until authorised to leave in writing by a registered medical practitioner. No person is permitted to enter PNG unless they have been fully vaccinated. All unscheduled charter flights to enter PNG must be approved by the Controller in writing. All previous approvals for shorter quarantine periods are hereby revoked. All previous approvals for home quarantine are hereby revoked. All previous approvals for a person to enter PNG as required under Measure 2, remain effective, but are subject to this Direction, The Controller may exempt a person or organisation from this Direction, such an exemption must be in writing and reference this Direction. For clarity, this Direction supersedes the Measures under the National Pandemic Act, 2020, Measure 2, 'International Travel Measures

I l. An individual or organisation that fails to adhere to this Direction shall be deemed to have committed an offence under the National Pandemic Act 2020.

12. A person or organisation that allows a person to board an aircraft bound for PNG in breach of paragraph 4 of this Direction shall be deemed to have committed an offence under the National Pandemic Act 2020.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Controller has also amended measures to Domestic Travel.

According to the Controller: “No unvaccinated person may travel by aircraft, from one province in PNG to another province, except for persons who have a valid reason for travel as listed in Schedule I of these Measures or who have approval from the Controller, his delegate or the provincial administer from the province from which the person’s journey originates.

“A person is considered vaccinated if they have received one dose, even if to be fully vaccinated they would require two doses of a vaccine.”

The Office of the Controller states that this measure is to allow persons who are vaccinated to travel without restriction domestically within the country.

Vaccinated persons must still ensure compliance with the other domestic travel measures.