New Tomodachi international terminal open for use

Following the opening of the terminal on 2 October 2023, it was not used as passengers continued to use the old terminal at Nazard.

The National Airports Corporation in a statement said millions of Kina were invested to ensure the facilities provided are at an international standard which include up to date check in systems, migration facilities, comfortable passenger departure and arrival lounges, adequate baggage collection facilities, efficient baggage transfers from check in desks to aircraft and the use of aerobridges.

NAC Acting Managing Director, Joseph Kintau urged airline operators to fully utilize the investments for passenger comfort and the efficiency of facilitating passenger movements

Public were also urged use the facilities with due care while enjoying it to ensure the terminal remains clean, tidy and user-friendly for all to use.

The facilities are designed to ensure maximum security and all users are to comply with the requirements of the airport. State of art building management and airport management systems are installed that will enable real time coordination, surveillance and recording of all activities within the terminal.

The facility will also be opened for international passenger movements soon and the public has been called on to maintain a high level of care.