New tissue culture lab to boost food production

This is about to change, following the completion of a tissue culture laboratory for the FPDA in Kainantu, Eastern Highlands Province, which was officially opened by Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp on Tuesday 12th September, 2023.

FPDA chief executive officer, Mark Worinu said with this new lab, the organization will carrying out its own tests. He said FPDA used to get 12,000 tissue plantlets from the NARI lab in Aiyura. However, this will be doubled once the lab is in full operation.

Plant tissue culture is a technique where the plantlet is grown in a nutrient rich medium in sterile conditions. A complete plantlet can be developed from a single cell or tissue which is referred to as tissue culture.

Mr Worinu said the lab equipment have been bought and will be used in the near future.

“Because of the high population in the country, the demand for food is very high. Hence, the tissue culture lab will address food security in the country,” he said.

Mr Worinu added that part of the FPDA strategy is to increase the volume and improve productivity of the farmers, so that we can achieve the Government target to reduce import into the country.

He said FPDA is a small organization but have delivered Government targets through the farmers in 11 provinces with potato and bulb onion as the key crops.

Meantime, High Commissioner Philp when visiting the project this week said; “This new facility is an example of Australia and PNG working with local partners, to support change and empower farmers to create better outcomes for their communities.”