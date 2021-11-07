New system helps keep detainee data

The DMRS is a comprehensive package and can be accessed so long as one has access to the system.

Officers were taught different sections of the DMRS starting with Detainee Admissions, detainee information, detainee attendance, medical, incident reporting and others.

DMRS will be superior in putting data in place, making the job easier for CS officers to keep record of detainees from the time they enter prison, to the day they are released.

According to facilitator of the training, Shivalinga Prasad, once the data is collected, entered and saved, it can be accessed through all the correctional service institutions in the country.

Prasad explained that the training was on live database on the internet.

He said trainees will be able to work on live database, save reports and put up examinations by doing individual work.

Prasad said it is the first of its kind in the country.

Photo credit: PNG CS Media Unit