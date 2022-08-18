New Suits For DFAT

The presentation took place at the Central Government Office in Port Moresby yesterday, 17 August 2022.

India’s High Commissioner, His Excellency Inbasekar Sundaramurthi emphasized that this is just one of the Commission’s many gestures that will see both countries working together to better the department.

DFAT’s Acting Secretary for Policy, Magdalene Moi-he acknowledged the India-Papua New Guinea bilateral relationship that has spanned well over 40 years since established in May 1976.

Moi-he said India’s development progress is one to envy.

Moi-he said, “PNG has benefited a lot from the government and people of India. Numerous assistance and professional arrangements you have given.

“We look forward to working with you, having closer relationships to better promote and enhance and deepen the relationship that we have,” she added.

His Excellency Inbasekar Sundaramurthi emphasized that the suits presented come with no costs at all to the department.