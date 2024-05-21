New SHP PPC to prioritize community policing

Nili who took the office yesterday said, his main priority is to implement effective community policing to address the increased crime rate in the province.

“Community policing is the paramount plan I will implement to take back Southern Highlands. I intend to start in Mendi town.

“Part of this community policing initiative I look forward to recruiting young energetic Grade 10 and Grade 12 school leavers and putting them into the community policing concept.

“In that way, they will also help me to identify the cultivation of homebrew and marijuana, because these illegal activities are the main course of disturbance in the community.”

Nili said his other plan is to work closely with the community leaders to implement new strategies on how to combat the increased crime rate in the Province.

Acting Chief Superintendent Nini was the former Simbu PPC. He took over from PPC Joseph Puri.