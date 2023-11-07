New sewerage system brings solution

According to MAF, the system could possibly be the first to be in PNG and is not well-known in the area.

Seventy-two houses as well as hangars and office make up the MAF base, recently a project has begun to provide new housing and event space for future families and conferences. The project presented challenges regarding sewage, as previous septic tank methods became less easy to maintain.

Dave Moore, MAF’s Property and Vehicle Manager stated: “Kagamuga is particularly difficult because it’s very, very heavy clay soil,” said Dave. “With 11 houses there already, trying to find suitable locations for septic tanks and soak ways is very difficult”.

He added that the solution to these problems came with new technology from Europe.

Three new bi-digestion systems were installed. The systems allow sewage to rot within three aeration stages and pass it along, allowing for easier discharge of settlement and, more importantly, water.

“Our own plumbers and our plumbing contractors have never heard of such a system,” said Dave.

The bi-digestion system provides a long-term solution and requires little maintenance. The need to dig space for new septic systems is eliminated by the long-lasting system.

According to MAF, the system is a sustainable solution as it leaves less waste to be removed and does not damage the soil by requiring clearances that septic systems and soak ways do. The system will help PNG in the move towards a healthy and environmentally friendly future.

Furthermore, Dave emphasized that plans to run the systems on solar power, are further environmental and financial benefits.

“Operating from solar means that we’re not spending money to buy power for the sewage aeration,” said Dave.

The savings that MAF will receive will allow more funds to go into serving throughout PNG. With the ongoing housing project, the new system will also prepare the way for new pilots and families to join the program.