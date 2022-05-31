New school for Nawaeb

The establishment of Saonu Primary School, stemmed from a K500,000 funding allocation back in 2021.

The project includes to new double classroom, two teacher’s houses, water project and site fencing. The rest of the school infrastructure is being established, and is expected to be completed before the 2023 Academic Year opens to take its first batch of students.

The school will be feeder school to Nawaeb Lutheran High School and Bumayong Lutheran Secondary School.

Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu is sure the school will attract more government services to the area.

Governor Saonu said, “Education is a fundamental right for every (child) and the children should not face any difficulty in getting educated.”

Governor Saonu said this is the last of new projects for primary schools in Morobe.

Ward 10 Councillor of Nabak LLG El Matou said the Ward 10 area received over K700,000 worth of projects from the District Development Authority and Provincial Government.

Coinciding with the event to was the opening of the school water project which water is pumped down from the mountains of Musom to the school.