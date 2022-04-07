New Routes For City Residents

NCD Governor, Powes Parkop said this is to enable the NCDC Management to put in place a mechanism that will ensure the service is delivered to the highest standards possible.

He reiterated that the new service would operate in eight new routes, which are not served currently by PMV operators.

Acting City Manager, Ravu Frank said from the eight official routes approved by the Road Transport Authority, the working committee has agreed to have three routes to be in operation first once logistics are ready.

The three routes confirmed to be in operation straight after the launch are:

Route 1: Gerehu to Laloki via 9-Mile Roundabout

Route 2: 9-Mile to Manu and return back to 9-Mile

Route 3: Gerehu- Baruni- Badihagwa-Ela Beach- Koura Way- Waigani-Gerehu.

There will be five NCDC buses serving these three routes.

Frank said the other five routes will also be finalized and announced for operation once all the logistics are ready.