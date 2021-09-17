New reservists proudly march out

Initially, 120 applicants were registered under the police reservist program but only 100 managed to successfully complete the three-month course.

In the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Northern Command, Peter Guinness, and Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, the reservists proudly paraded in their new uniforms and conducted their newly-learnt drills.

Speaking at the event, Governor Saonu said the program complements Morobe Kundu Vision 2048 in addressing security issues affecting development in the nine districts of the province, including Lae metropolitan.

“Morobe Province, like other provinces, has its hands full with some kind of law and order issue that affects that lives of our people living in rural areas, towns and cities,” he stated.

“Like any other partnership programs, the Morobe Provincial Government and the Royal PNG Constabulary entered into a memorandum of understanding to train 500 police reservists for Morobe Province in the next five years. The MoU was signed on 20th December, 2019.”

The Governor said the six-month syllabus of basic training from the Bomana Police Training College was reduced to three-months training at the Gusap Tactical Training School at Ramu.

He is confident the police reservist program will bring changes to the lives of young Morobeans as they boost police presence in their respective rural areas.