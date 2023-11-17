New RDDA members sworn in

The ceremony was presided by Senior District Magistrate, Maristella Painap and saw the participation of Member for Rabaul Dr. Allan Marat, who is the new chairman of the RDDA.

Dr. Marat takes on this role after the dismissal of the leave of application filed by dismissed Rabaul MP, Graham Piniau, by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

The board now comprises of Dr. Allan Marat as Chairman along with four mandated LLG presidents, including Town Mayor Changol Manuai, Kombiu LLG President Michael Warium, Balanataman LLG President Leonard Maing, and Watom LLG President Enos Pulumen. Additionally, there are three nominated representatives: Pentecost Talvat as the Community Representative, Fidelma Kinakap as the Women's Representative, and Pr. Richard Kais as the Church Representative.

The newly elected members are now expected to perform well in steering the district's development and ensuring the effective implementation of various initiatives including addressing the criminal activities that is currently on the rise.

Marat condemned the recent fights in Rabaul town and called for collaborative efforts among the four LLG presidents and relevant authorities to address the prevailing law and order issues.