New protocols for Courts

The new protocol came into effect today Tuesday 13th April and will remain for the next 3 months.

Following the partial lockdown of all court houses throughout the country from March 30th to April 13th, all staff have been asked to return to work on a two-week shift.

Augerea said the COVID-19 pandemic in PNG will continue to be a serious concern therefore the judiciary is imposing these measures and at the same time will carry out its mandated duty to serve the public.

Every person entering the court premises is required to wear face masks.

For court hearings, the public is urged that a judge will make the decision on how many people should sit in the courtroom to attend the case depending on the circumstances affecting his or her chamber.

All the number of prisoners in custody traveling to the court for hearing will be cut to less than 10 people per trip.

The NJSS has encouraged the Correctional Services to hear short criminal applications using online means.