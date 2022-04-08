New Porgera Shareholders’ Deal Signed

The shareholders’ agreement now only awaits the signature of Mineral Resources Enga (MRE) for the document to take effect, which would clear the way for the incorporation of a new Porgera joint venture company and the application for a new Special Mining Lease, a condition of the Porgera mine’s reopening.



The new Porgera joint venture company will be owned 49 percent by BNL and 51 percent by PNG parties, including an increased equity stake for the Porgera landowners.



Barrick president and chief executive, Mark Bristow said Barrick remained committed to an early restart of the mine and called on all stakeholders, especially the landowners, to work together to make it happen.



Bristow said that despite the delay in reopening, Barrick has continued to invest in care and maintenance with its capital outlay at about USD $312 million (over K1 billion) to date.



“We recently completed our strategic planning meetings with the mine’s key leadership team, comprising 80 percent Papua New Guineans, and we look forward to welcoming back more than 2000 local miners as we ramp up to full production,” he said.