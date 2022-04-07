New Porgera Representation

Minister Mirisim said as the district government on the ground, he has identified the Strickland Amba Duban Association Inc. (SADA) as the legitimate group.



“I will work together with them including Mineral Resource Authority to accommodate them in the riverine ‘mine affected areas.”



The minister said the 10 council wards of the Strickland affected communities namely Wara Nene, Sisimin, Trangap, Oksapmin Station, Gawa, Duban, Kunanap, Daburap, Bimin and Sungtem Gapka in Oksapmin LLG will be represented by SADA Inc. during the Mining Development Forum.



For the past 30 years’ people living along the Strickland river basin have been affected by the disposal of the Porgera Mine tailings.



Since 1992, Barrick Gold has dumped mine waste, particularly metal particulates or tailings directly into the Laigap River, which extends through Telefomin District, particularly the Strickland Basin in the Oksapmin LLG.



Minister Mirisim said as the direct government on the ground he has worked with the affected communities to prepare their position paper which was submitted to the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) already.



MRA has made it clear that it will work only with legitimate affected landowners who are recognized by the District Development Authority and the Oksapmin Local Level Government.



Minister Mirisim said his people have been affected by these environmental impacts with little or no proper compensation or benefit to mitigate these adverse effects on their livelihood.



“In fact, the district administration has little or no record of the compensation or benefits paid to these affected communities as that was largely managed through the company itself without the involvement of the district administration.



"Having said this, it is paramount consideration going forward that as the local government administration on the ground, the district and its people must be given priority consideration for compensation and benefits from the project to mitigate the environment and socio economic damage.



"Therefore, as their representative have presented the official position paper to government so the district and the affected communities can be part and parcel of the Mining’s Benefit Sharing Agreement,” Mirisim said.



Oksapmin LLG President Koniel Nereng said the Strickland basin area is covered under the Environment Permit License area yet suffered from the mine activities over the last three decades.



“I thank Minister Mirisim for providing the avenue so we can voice our concern through the District Development Authority which can be a conduit for the affected communities.

Chairman of the Strickland Amba Duban Association Shedric Bisapen said "The State and Developer should allow us for fair participation on the Benefit Sharing Agreements. Development projects and Compensation proposals.”



“We are confident that the framework agreement between the State and BNL had considered benefits arrangements for “other impacted communities’’ that includes Strickland Riverine communities.



“We will present our case on the affected riverine villages along the Strickland areas at the development forum that will be set up by the State Negotiating team,” Mr Bisapen said.