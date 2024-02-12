New police vehicles for Lae metro

Lae MP and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, thanked the Police Department for purchasing these new fleet of vehicles for Lae police and the Northern Command. The Northern Command covers Morobe, Eastern Highlands and Madang.

“Thank you to the Police Minister Peter Tsimalili Jnr, Commissioner David Manning, Deputy Commissioner Donald Yamasombi and our Assistant Commissioners for embracing our PANGU government’s vision to improve law and order in Papua New Guinea,” said Rosso.

“Our government is focused on improving our law-and-order sector.

“Total of 130 vehicles were purchased from this increased budget last year with another 130 ordered for this year.

“These new police vehicles are equiped with dashboard cameras and tracking devices that will ensure vehicles are monitored in real time and police officers are doing their job diligently.

“Not only new vehicles being purchased to cut back on hire car bills, but also new equipment, new recruitment, new housing for police and renovation of existing police houses.

“This is the first time any government has provided such support in funding to police and law and order sector.”

DPM Rosso said they have also increased funding to the Correctional Services and the judiciary, including the magisterial services, with more funding resulting in more magistrates being recruited and improving infrastructures.

“In Lae, our partnership with the police has seen a decline in major crimes by 80 percent and that has really give confidence to the taxpayers of Lae.

“My office and the Lae City Authority have continuously supported our police in Lae with administrative and logistical support over the last seven years. So far, we have bought 28 police vehicles with another 25 vehicles on order.

“These new vehicles will greatly assist our police men and women in Lae to do their job effectively and efficiently when attending to complaints and addressing law and order issues in the city.

“I would also like to take this time to commend our police men and women in Lae for their high level of discipline and dedication to duty and country.”