New NIP PPC takes reins

A handover-takeover ceremony was held yesterday, with Nebanat outlining that May of this year would have marked his two years in the province since taking up the PPC post.

“It has been a year and nine months since taking office and I must say that it was an honour for me to have served the people of New Ireland,” he stated.

“As a matter of fact, it has always been my desire to come back and serve in the province since joining the force.

“RPNGC is going through a critical transitional phase and the current reshuffle is the first step in seeing that this shift must happen to accommodate for the imminent transformation of the force.

“Naturally, we question why these things happen but we must take heed of the fact that change is always significant for growth.

“I had my fair share of questions myself, considering the fact that we have barely started walking the path laid out for the future of policing in New Ireland. We are only at the planning stages, formulating strategies based on observation and analysis that took up a good part of the first year of my being in office.”

Nebanat lamented that just when his ‘Smart Cop Smart Policing Concept’ was beginning to take shape, he was called up to take another post.

Despite the challenges of chronic manpower issue, limited resources and the socio-economic causes of the breakdown of law and order, the NIP police managed:

The successful completion of the National General Elections 2022 joint security operations;

The strengthening of command and control;

The establishment of trust and confidence by stakeholders and partners;

Working in partnership with the community through the Smart Cop Smart Policing Concept; and

Utilising digital and social media platforms to inform, raise awareness and educate the community

Nebanat urged everyone to support the new PPC to ensure the work that they have started must continue.

(Outgoing NIP PPC, Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat, right, doing handover-takeover with incoming PPC, Superintendent Albert Beli)