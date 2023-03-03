New NIP Autonomy Committee

This was made known during a special Autonomy induction program for newly appointed committee members in Kavieng on Wednesday 1st March.

The committee consists of high profile New Irelanders including former premier, Pedi Anis as Chairman, former Namatanai MP Byron Chan as Deputy Chairman, leading educationist Maria Kopkop, former Trade Union Congress secretary John Paska and business man Henry Peni.

Members of the Provincial Executive Council including Governor, Sir Julius Chan and Senior Executives of the New Ireland Administration were also present to witness and facilitate discussions during various sessions of the program.

Sir Julius Chan said the Autonomy Committee is one of the most important committees in the province because it has to carry on the vision and missions enshrined in the Malagan Declaration, Malagan Declaration Forward and New Ireland Declaration.

“That will enable New Ireland to determine its own pace, scope and nature of development in order to realise our destiny and potential.

“Our autonomy model is supported by the National Government’s commitment in the Alotau Accord 1 and 2 under the leadership of then Prime Minister Peter O’Neill. This is a government commitment and remains for implementation,” said Sir Julius.

He said the New Ireland autonomy model implements Section 2 of the Constitution in the National Goals and Directive Principles relating to Equity and Participation which declares that all citizens must have an equal opportunity to participate in, and benefit from, the development from our Country.”

This also calls for “the creation of political structures that will enable effective, meaningful participation by our people in that life, and in view of the rich cultural and ethnic diversity of our people, for those structures to provide for substantial decentralization of all forms of government activity’’.

Chairman Anis said New Ireland has to go ahead and become financially Independent to show the National Government that it has what it takes to be an Autonomous self-sustaining Government.

He made the remarks after Prime Minister James Marape had expressed on the floor of Parliament earlier this year, that the National Government would not give autonomy to the Provinces unless they were financially capable of looking after themselves.

“New Irelanders must be economically empowered too. We don't have to wait for political autonomy when the power to be financially Autonomous is already in our hands,”.

CEO for Economics Edward Lassisi when giving an overview of the Economic situation of the country and province said unfortunately it has now come to a stage where Provinces can no longer rely on the National Government for funding.

“The province must think of income generation at all levels of Government including at the LLG's. This can be done by setting up business arms. Other suggestions include changing the Mining laws for greater benefit sharing for Provinces,” said Lassisi.