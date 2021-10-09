New Napapar classrooms opened

Worth over K270,000, the building is a gift from the people of Japan under the Embassy of Japan’s grant assistance for grassroots human security projects.

The Ambassador of Japan to Papua New Guinea, Kuniyuki Nakahara, said a grant of K271,616 was made available to Napapar Primary School in March this year.

Their aim was to address the serious shortage of classrooms due to an increase in the number of students.

In his speech, Ambassador Nakahara congratulated Napapar Primary School on its successful completion of the project, adding: “Education is not only a vital tool to acquire knowledge and skills but also an investment for future development.

“Through this project, the government of Japan is pleased to support the PNG Government’s efforts to improve the education sector.

“These classrooms are gifts from the people of Japan. Please look after these classrooms well, so that they will not only benefit you now but many more who will attend this school in the future, such as your little brothers and sisters, or even your child.”

Ambassador Nakahara extended his appreciation to the East New Britain Provincial Administration, the school, the contractor and to everyone who assisted in the successful completion of the project.

“Because of your hard work and commitment, the classroom construction was completed quickly in a record time of five months.”

The ambassador hopes the project will contribute towards strengthening the friendship between the people of Japan and East New Britain.