New million Kina Lae projects

Lae MP and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, said the first one is the K42 million double-storey market.

“Construction is close to being undertaken,” said Rosso.

“Designs and everything have been completed and it’s now going through the procurement process.

“That’s in partnership with the Australian and New Zealand governments.”

Another development that has already been designed and is currently awaiting funding is the foreshore development at the DCA beach.

“The plan now is to develop it properly. It will be developed into a leisure facility for the people of Lae to enjoy,” said Rosso.

“All these plans are in the pipeline while we also accommodate things like the building of new classrooms, new health facilities and also improving the road infrastructure in the city of Lae.

“All these other complementary things are basically for the use of citizens, for our people to enjoy as there’s hardly anywhere to go.

“Keep an eye out. Most of these projects will be commenced next year – over a period of the next four years they will be built.”