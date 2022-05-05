New Mahari MP Sworn In

The swearing in ceremony happened at Parliament House two days after the writ for the by-election for Mahari Constituency was returned to Speaker, Simon Pentanu, by the Bougainville Electoral Commissioner, George Manu.

In his remarks, Speaker Pentanu congratulated Poli, saying she has added to the number of women leaders in the Bougainville House of Representatives and this, in itself, is a record at this time.

“You will know very soon the roles that you will play, the responsibilities and the obligations as a member,” said the Speaker.

“We will always be at your disposal for assistance, for advice, or for any queries that you will have; the Clerk of the House, the Deputy Clerk who is our procedural person of the House and all other parliamentary staff who are here.”

Speaker Pentanu also thanked the Bougainville Electoral Commission for continuing to conduct successful, peaceful and timely elections.

Poli acknowledged that it was a challenge in raising her hand to be one of the candidates but she had to keep going for the benefit of her people.

“That is why during the declaration at the United Church (counting centre), I had to thank everyone,” she said.

“It’s time that we work together with the Mahari Spirit and we bring in things that we always wish to have, and things that we have missed out on over the past years. But despite that, let us appreciate the past leadership and we will continue to improve on that and move on under the banner of the independence ready mission,” Member Poli added.