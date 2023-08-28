New-look Tari airport to open

In a statement, National Airports Corporation (NAC) managing director Joseph Kintau said, “The official opening signifies the completion of the K79.24 million Tari Airport Project, which was constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and Gansu Mechanized Construction Engineering Co. Ltd Joint Venture under the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP).”

In 2020, the contractor completed the aircraft pavement strengthening component of the project, enabling normal flights to operate to Tari, while allowing work to continue on the other aspects of the project including the construction of the new terminal building.

The completed project has the following benefits;

Aircraft Pavement Strengthening which includes improvement to the existing runway and construction of a new apron and taxiway to accommodate Regular Public Transport (RPT) operation by ATR72-600 and Dash 8 type design aircraft.

The new and spacious state-of-the-art New Terminal Building (Type B) is equipped with up-to-date technology. Has improved passenger, and cargo facilities for effective processing times. This facility will boost aircraft safety, and security and enhance operational efficiency for the airport.

A new powerhouse has been constructed and a standby generator installed to provide a 24-hour backup power supply to the new terminal building and other airport facilities.

A new airport market for women to sell their handcrafts will be handed over to the Hela Provincial Government to operate.

New security fencing surrounds the airport perimeter to ensure the safety and security of passengers and airline operators.

The new airport project had the objective of improving the safety and security compliance and operational certification to International Civil Aviation Organisation Standards and Recommended Practices and the PNG Civil Aviation Rules Part 139 as administered by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) of PNG.

The new airport is a key milestone being delivered for Tari Airport as it has never been certified previously, ever since it changed its status from an airstrip to an airport.