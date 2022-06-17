New look Police Station opened

The refurbishment was funded by the Australian Government through the Papua New Guinea Australian Policing Partnership (PNGAPP) at the cost of more than K2 million.

Commissioner of Police David Manning, thanked the government and people of Australia and especially the PNGAPP for its ongoing assistance to the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary. Mr Manning said the Boroko Police Station is the biggest and oldest police station in the country and many senior officers that served at this station were elevated to senior positions within the Constabulary over the years.

“We are very much at a transition period where we are rebuilding the force, setting our attitudes and most importantly restoring confidence of the communities in the RPNGC to bring about a secure, safe and just society for us all,” Mr Manning said.

Commander of PNGAPP Assistant Commissioner Jamie Strauss, who was also present at the opening, said the station was renovated at a cost of over K2 million by the Australian Government through the Australian Federal Police (AFP).



Mr Manning thanked the AFP for its continuous assistance in improving and developing the RPNGC in both its administration and operation wings. He extended his sincere gratitude on behalf of the members of the Constabulary to the people of Australia, the Partnership program and the Australian Government for this much needed and genuine support.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Commander for NCD/Central Anthony Wagambie Jnr reminded everyone present of how privileged they are to have their station renovated.

Mr Wagambie said for three months the members were operating from container offices to allow for the renovation work to be done to the station.

He challenged the members to improve their performances, punctuality and be presentable for work as a way to level up to the standard of the station. He urged policemen and women to be professional in their approach to the public.

Mr Manning commended those on parade for continuing to observe protocols and traditions of this proud institution.

“We aspire to be the people’s police force, not just for people with status but for every single citizen. We are here to serve them,” Mr Manning said and further urged all members of the force serving at the Boroko Police Station to appreciate and take good care of the station,” he said.

Mr Manning thanked Correctional Services Commissioner Stephen Pokanis for allowing his band members to take part in the parade for the opening ceremony.