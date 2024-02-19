New liquor board to focus on control

The new chairman, Giasi Lasse, and eight other members were present at the handover takeover ceremony on Thursday, February 15th, at the Lae International Hotel.

The Morobe Provincial Liquor Licensing Board is responsible for the vetting and issuing of liquor licences throughout the province, as well as monitoring and surveillance of licenced outlets to ensure they renew their licences and do not breach any laws or policies outlined in the Provincial Liquor Act 2003.

All members of the board are political appointees who will serve a term of three years.

The new chairman, Giasi Lasse, who is popularly known by his stage name, K-Dumen, said while revenue is important, his team are fully aware of the issues caused by the uncontrolled sale of alcohol.

“There’s a lot to be done,” he said. “There is a good side to liquor licensing as well as a bad side. Liquor contributes to a lot of issues within society and families. Upon closer inspection, you’ll see that most of these problems are alcohol-related. And that has come to our attention,” said Lasse.

“I’ll make sure things are in order. We will generate revenue for the province but it’s not just about money. There must be control.

“We must have control on how alcohol is sold, how it is distributed and what type is being sold in the province.

“Many of these alcohol products are not safe for consumption; a lot of companies are selling cheap beer that is a health risk for our people in the community and society.

“My board members and I will look into it and if it means we have to ban this particular alcohol, we will do so.”

During Thursday’s handover takeover, outgoing chairman, Amos Muliap, challenged the new board to do better than them. Muliap said that from October 2020 to 2023, the board never conducted awareness, had no control over the issuance of licences, and did not keep a proper record of licensees.

The new board has taken on the challenge, with Lasse committing to conduct awareness in the 10 districts of Morobe.

“We will look further into conducting more awareness on alcohol consumption,” he stated. “There must be control in the sale of alcohol, and especially on foreigners selling it. They must abide by our laws. If the Provincial Liquor Act 2003 is breached, my board and I will deal with you. We will make sure you face the consequences.

“We will be tough on business houses. We respect you but you must abide by our laws.”

The outgoing chairman briefed his successor on the challenges they faced, including how the process is bypassed to give licences to foreigners to distribute alcohol, and the estimated loss in revenue valued at over K5 million per year simply because the office of the provincial liquor licencing officer fails to conduct inspections not only in Lae city but also in the other nine districts.

Lasse has made a commitment to perform better than their predecessors.

The new board comprises representatives from the provincial government, settlement, legal, church, landowner, women’s, police, public relations, business and community.