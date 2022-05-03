New Karkar Police Station

Morobe Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Jacob Singura, speaking at the opening of the police station, challenged police officers on the Island to look after the building and the facilities.



PPC Singura, who represented the Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Northern Region Peter Guinness, stressed that the infrastructure will be needed to serve the people in the area.



Sumkar MP Chris Nangoi said the new building can now house a section of the Water Police and other specialist divisions. The DDA is also looking to build accommodation for the officers who will be manning the police post on the island.



He said his district had reported many sea piracy cases and with the new facility and increased manpower, they can help deter piracy among other crimes in and around the district and the province.