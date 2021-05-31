New Justice Centre For Bougainville

The Regional Justice Centre was identified as a priority by the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) to strengthen law and justice services in the region.

Construction on the new Regional Justice Centre commenced on the 25th of this month and it will take a year for construction to be completed.

The centre will serve as the main administrative hub for the law and justice sector in the region. It will house the ABG Department of Justice and legal services, office of the Public Solicitor, Community based corrections and the Bougainville Police service.

The centre is aimed at encourage a greater collaboration between the law and justice agencies.

ABG President Ishmael Toroama thanked the Australian Government for its support to his people and has urged his people to make use of the center and other infrastructure support from development partners.

Australian High Commissioner Minister Counsellor Dianne Barclay said the Australian Government remain committed and under the PNG-Australia partnership through the commitment of K161 million over the next three years for justice programs in the country including Bougainville.

The Australian Government has supported law and justice in Bougainville since 2003.

Photo credit: DFAIT