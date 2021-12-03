New Judges Undergo Judicial Orientation

The newly appointed Acting Judges included Justices Taunamo Rei, Nerrie Eliakim, Tracy Ganaii, Laura Wawun-Kuvi, Irene Mugugia, Camillus Sambua, Emma Wurr, Michael Thoke, Getrude Tamade and Gerhard Linge.

The week-long training was conducted early this month to acquaint the acting judges with areas of substantive law and administration such as judicial decision-making, electronic case management and courtroom management.

Participants went through five days of workshops on various topics related to developing judicial knowledge, skills and attributes aimed at making the transition from the bar to the bench, a lot easier and enable them to perform their new roles with greater confidence.

The Chief Justice Sir Gibuma Gibbs Salika stated during the opening session of the training that access to Justice is the primary responsibility of the Judiciary.

He added that the administration of justice is constitutionally the responsibility of all the Judges to ensure that judicial services are accorded to the people within reasonable time and according to law.

Sir Gibbs also told the new judges that they were practicing lawyers who have been appointed as Judges, hence a new set of skills would be learnt to understand their new role. This will also develop effective management techniques in various aspects of both the civil and criminal jurisdictions.