New judges sworn in

Justice Jacinta Joan Murray was appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission as a Judge of the Supreme and National Courts of Justice for a period of 10 years, commencing on the date she makes the Declaration of Office.

Justice Paul Dowa was appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission as a Judge of the Supreme and National Courts of Justice for a period of 10 years commencing on the date he makes the Declaration of Office, and Elizabeth Nalaii Suelip was also appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission as acting Judge of the National Court of Justice for a period of one (1) year, commencing on the date she makes the Declaration of Office.

The judges recited before the Governor General the Declaration of Office, Declaration of Loyalty and Judicial Declaration.

Also today, Justice Les Gavera-Nanu was sworn into office as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

The occasion was attended by Chief Justice of Papua New Guinea, Sir Gibuma Gibbs Salika.