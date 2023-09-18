New Irelanders challenged

Social services chief executive officer of the New Ireland Provincial Administration, Benson Apelis, issued the challenge during the commemoration of PNG’s 48th Independence anniversary on September 16th.

“New Ireland is rich with its diverse cultures – such as malangan, kabai, tubuan – flora and fauna, white sandy beaches, best tourism spots in PNG, two gold mines, high human intelligence and peace and tranquillity stretching across our beautiful Bilas Peles,” Apelis outlined.

“We have prided ourselves in these attributes over 48 years and somewhat dominated the PNG workforce, contributing to the very design of what we now call Papua New Guinea.

“Having such rich history, we are now 48 years old, and two more years before we reach half a century. The celebrations, accolades and pride we have is somewhat dim. As present leaders, how much have we learnt of the past history, achievement and evolutionary transformation? As we live in this time and space, how much new ideologies, strategies and inspiration have we accumulated over the 48 years of learning?

“Are we going to continue to brag about the achievements of our forefathers and have nothing to recreate for the next 50 years? As young leaders, we have a lot to prove to our people.

“I take this time to challenge us all young and emerging leaders to create a new New Ireland. New Ireland people are looking forward to hearing a new vision, mission and dreams for its people. They want to listen to new ideas, new canaan, new descriptions of what their children will enjoy, what new solutions to our current challenges, new strategies to improve public service, new commitment to service delivery and importantly what new New Ireland will be like in the next 50 years.

“So, my colleague emerging leaders, we have a task ahead to create a new history for New Ireland and PNG.

“Happy 48th independence anniversary to you all and may God bless New Ireland and PNG.

“Kalaro luai.”