New Ireland show appreciation

The Kastom wok was a cultural obligation indebted by the people of New Ireland to thank Late Sir Michael Somare for his leadership and service throughout the province in his years as a teacher and Prime Minister.

They paraded into the main venue with a buro, a traditional ceremony accorded at any traditional feasting.

Governor Sir Julius Chan presented the Somare Family, a spear which symbolizes lordship, a Malangan mask to honor late Sir Michael as the great chief and 10 traditional shell money representing the 10 Local Level Governments in the province.

Arthur Somare, former statesman and son to late Sir Michael, received the gifts.

In his final visit to New Ireland in September 2020, the late Grand Chief said he has always had a soft spot for the people of New Ireland having taught at Utu High School when he was a young school teacher.

The late Grand Chief had acknowledged the long standing relationship between him and New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan who has been a great friend since the days of the country’s independence.

The New Ireland community also acknowledged the stronger ties that the Somare family has forged with the province with late Sir Michael’s sons, Sana and Arthur married to New Ireland.