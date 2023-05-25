New Ireland Gov’t executive lodge opened

Minister for Fisheries, Jelta Wong, Minister for Public Service, Joe Sungi, East New Britain Governor, Michael Marum, and NIP PEC and Assembly Members also witnessed the occasion.

The five-star executive hotel contains sixteen rooms is built particularly for PEC and Assembly members and transiting executives, example, overseas consultants and Departmental Heads from Port Moresby.

In his address, Governor Sir Julius Chan said the project was another milestone for the province.

“My PEC and Assembly Members always turn up on time and I must acknowledge their commitment probably among the best in any PEC or Assembly in the country.

“We know the role of PEC and Assembly Members – they work very hard. First, they travel long distances, they find a place to sleep and refresh, and then they must spend time to look through their work and prepare for their meetings.

“Up to now, they make their own travel and accommodation arrangements for the mandated role they carry.

“This project showcases the high level of honour and respect we place on our leaders in New Ireland. It has been part of our custom and tradition to honour our clan chiefs.

“We accord them chiefly honour and place in society. This Government Lodge is an extension of that traditional status that we want for our Assembly Members.

Sir Julius said projects such as this will contribute towards New Ireland’s ability to be proactive to run the affairs of the Province as it progresses towards becoming autonomous and self-reliant.

“We have to show that we are capable of running our own affairs based on the needs of our Province.

“The development of human resources is important to our goal of autonomy and self-reliance. We must give priority to developing our own people because the people of New Ireland are the backbone of this province. Now Assembly members will have their own facilities for lodging and accommodation, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I hope to see improvements in productivity and participation at Assembly meetings in the coming years,” he added.

Keynote speaker, Don Polye, said to be ready for Autonomy, New Ireland must invest in people like universities, as it will play a big role in contributing to the province’s development.

“Together with Sir Julius, I am working on developing the University of New Ireland as in my view, it is vital step for the province’s social and economic development.

“New Ireland can enhance its business activities, develop further its economy to become economically self-sufficient and reach financial sustainability for Province only if it makes investment in human resources. Thus this province needs a university that offers quality education and embraces innovation in learning and research,” he added.