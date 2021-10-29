New Ireland To Enforce Vagrancy Act

He said this following the recent hike in law and order issues in the province.

For many years now, the people of the once peaceful Kavieng town have demanded for the removal of illegal settlers causing serious crimes in the province.

Sir Julius said the provincial government would work with the people and police to make New Ireland safe again.

“First, a curfew will be established in Kavieng, Konos and Namatanai. No one can be outside their residential area after 8 p.m. The police will conduct mobile and walking patrols to enforce the curfew, and those found in violation will be arrested and fined or incarcerated,” said Sir Julius.

The Governor has encouraged village leaders to enforce a curfew in their villages in order to ensure local law and order.

“Second, the Vagrancy Act, which was passed by the New Ireland Assembly in 2012, will now be strictly enforced. All people living in homes built illegally on land not belonging to them must vacate those homes.

“They will be given a reasonable time to find legal housing, but after a certain period those illegal homes will be destroyed. Those who do not have legal homes to which they can relocate will be deported out of NIP under the Vagrancy Act.

“Third, illegal drug and liquor production, distribution and sale will not be tolerated. As a part of the increased surveillance by the police, anyone found illegally possessing or selling drugs or homebrew will be arrested and charged,” added Sir Julius.