New inclusive classroom for Nawaeb

The school, which was established in 1964, has a new 2-in-1 building fitted with a ramp instead of stairs.

Nawaeb MP, Kenny Wenge, stressed on the need to prioritise education during the opening of Hobu Primary School’s 2-in-1 classroom, a grandstand and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene facilities.

Wenge applauded the design of the new classroom, saying those with impaired mobility can now learn in a classroom with their able-bodied peers.

Wenge highlighted that education needs to be made accessible and inclusive.

“Sapos nogat edukesen, bai nogat helt,” he said. “Nogat helt, nogat edukesen. Edukesen i stap, dokta i ken rid, dokta skul na bai gim marasin lo ol.”

The local MP said the new classrooms were built at a cost of K500,000 by the Nawaeb District Development Authority while the WaSH facilities were constructed in partnership with World Vision.

“World Vision mi tok tenk yu lo ol lo disla projek. DDA yet i go pas na kisim ol i kam.

“Tenk yu tu lo Nesenel Plening. Nesenel Plening tu givim bikpla han lo pulim disla wara na DDA yet i kauntafandim em, na em yet i putim olsem K200,000; Nesenel Gavman i givim K500,000.

The MP further extended his appreciation to the Australian government for supporting his old school with two classrooms.

He urged the community of Nabak LLG to be proud and take ownership of the school.