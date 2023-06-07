New health facilities opened

These new clinics, named Tent Siti and West Taraka urban clinics, have been established to cater to the healthcare needs of over 36,000 individuals in the region.

The construction of these clinics was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Australian Government and the Asian Development Bank, with a funding of PGK 9.1 million and PGK 7.7 million.

These well-equipped clinics are staffed with highly trained medical professionals and aim to provide comprehensive primary healthcare services.

They will offer a range of services, including outpatient care, maternal and child health services, including birthing services, inpatient wards, as well as access to dental, laboratory, x-ray, and minor surgical services. Additionally, they will also facilitate referrals to higher-level healthcare facilities when necessary.

Expressing pride in the partnership between Australia and the PNG Government, Dr. Loundes stated, "Australia is proud to partner with the PNG Government to support its vision of healthcare for all, and pleased to have funded the construction of the new clinics, which will significantly improve health services in the Tent Siti and West Taraka communities as well as Lae City."

This remarkable collaboration between Australia and Papua New Guinea exemplifies the PNG-Australia partnership's commitment to enhancing healthcare access and services, ultimately working towards the goal of providing quality healthcare to all individuals in the region.