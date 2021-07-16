New Furniture For Ijika Primary

The assistance from BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) Popondetta Branch, also handed over a renovated school grandstand and two classrooms.

“Education is the foundation of life and as a community bank, we understand the challenges in our communities and we give back where necessary through Education, Health and Sports as part of our annual community project initiative,” said BSP Popondetta Branch Manager Samuel Okti.

School Head Teacher Owen Miminegari said most of the furniture in the school is old and slowly deteriorating. The new furniture and renovated facilities is a definite boost to the teaching and learning, and overall academic performance of Ijika Primary.

“Basic education is the education given to pupils at the primary level and given necessary tools such as desks and a refreshed learning environment plays a big role in enhancing quality education in our schools,” added Mr Miminegrai.

The project is valued at K30, 000.