A new frontier

He said he drew inspiration from his own struggles and achieving academic excellence whilst living on ATS portion 695; a piece of land locked in a court battle for almost a decade.

Earlier this month, the court ruled in favour of a foreign owned company who began evicting residents and leveling the area for development.

Ivalaoa’s family and hundreds of others were forced to move out, with reports that some are now on the streets.

Ivalaoa and his family have now moved to a new portion of land behind ATS called Farea.

“Where we’re living now is not conducive to our living, there is no running water, no electricity, much like where we used to be, but the roads are a bit okay,” he shared.

“Roadworks have made the roads easier. Fortunately, there is a small creek that runs down beside our house, so we are planning to build a well to source water for washing and doing dishes and all that.

“For drinking water, we would have to go out to the city to fetch water. But Eda Ranu also supplies water to people who can pay for it.”

Ivalaoa is still hoping that Member John Kaupa can negotiate a win-win solution for the company and for the people.

“We have lived on portion 695 for 20 years. It is as much our home as any and I think we have a right to be able to receive fair treatment and be resettled properly.

“There should be a reallocation program under the leadership of the member, John Kaupa, negotiating with the cabinet minister and the Prime Minister. The people should not be chased out of their homes,” he said.

“It is unfair and the government is allowing this to happen to its citizens who are having their homes destroyed. Packing up and moving has cost a lot of money, even finding a new place to resettle has also cost a lot of money.

“The eviction has placed a lot of stress on my family. We lived on portion 695 for 15 years and I planted trees in my yard, and when I saw them being torn down during the eviction, it made me cry,” he added.

Ivalaoa said his writing process has also been affected, with him not being able to continue writing two new books that he has been working on.

“I am used to my old environment, I was comforted by it. I loved my home and that love motivated me to write my book, 70 Reminders for Academic Excellence.

Ivalaoa however said this situation has motivated him to keep writing.

“It is from such experiences that the best stories, achievements and lessons are taken from. I am happy to be resilient and to grow through this despite many reasons not to be happy. I am happy to be strong.”

Ivalaoa says he still aims to study law and will apply to the UPNG School of Law this year, making it his third attempt. He hopes that sales from his new books will help him pay for law school and says his priority now is finishing his books and figuring out how to transport and sell them from his new home.

“This eviction has really broken me down, it has challenged me but it hasn’t killed me and I am glad that one day I will still achieve my dreams. I am happy that this experience has set me on a path to be a better person.

“After settling in, I would like to finish my third book. My second book is completed and is currently being edited. My aim is to publish those two books at the same time around September this year, preferably around independence time.”

He also has plans to start his own publishing company and said this would be more cost effective and allow him to publish his books more quickly.

He added that he is slowly putting together money to buy equipment and to turn his room into an office space.

“I want to name my publishing company as Phonebook Publications, because I wrote my first book on a mobile phone and I also would like to advocate for the responsible use of mobile phones.”

Ivalaoa says he hopes to register his company with relevant authorities and to use that platform to educate his peers on the many lucrative uses for mobile phones.