New footbridge prevents loss of life

The bridge was established by Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML), under the Ok Tedi Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme program. The old bridge was damaged in 2006, preventing locals from accessing vital government services including health and education, since.

The bridge was officially opened by OTML Managing Director & CEO, Musje Werror, witnessed by OTML staff and community leaders from the six villages of Kumgit, Ankit, Okteditau, Nioksikwi, Derongo, and Boungkim.

The project began in June after it was delayed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nioksikwi Village Councillor, Manop Deknong, said for nearly 15 years, a number of people had lost their lives trying to cross the river. Now, they can do so, safely. “Planti manmeri i bin lus. Ai wara bilong mi pundaun olgeta taim. Mi askim wanem taim bai bris bilong mipela bai ol i wokim. Mi save krai kam inap nau. Nau mi hamamas long bel bilong mi, mi tok tenkyu long Ok Tedi. (Many people have died trying to cross the river and I have pleaded to have a bridge built time and time again. I am happy now and I thank Ok Tedi for providing this bridge for us to use.)

Star Mountain LLG Manager, George Papin Nanden, urged the locals to look after the bridge. “Displa bris nau istap long han blong yumi yet. Em yumi imas holim gut. (This bridge now belongs to us and we must all look after it),” said Nanden.

During the opening, Mr Werror also called on the communities to support the OTML operations so that such community projects can continue to be delivered. “OTML is a 100% PNG owned mining company and all stakeholders including the communities have a role to play in looking after the company so that it can continue to help improve the lives of our people through such infrastructure projects,” he said.

Photo credit: OTML